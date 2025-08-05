'Historic Threat': Jews Faced Majority of Religious Hate Crimes in 2024

Jewish Americans were the victims in nearly 70% of all religiously motivated hate crimes in the United States in 2024, according to new FBI data that has sparked sharp reactions from Jewish advocacy groups and lawmakers demanding a tougher federal response.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) called the findings "a wake-up call for every elected official in America."

“This is not a momentary spike,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “This is a historic and sustained threat to the Jewish community, and the federal government must treat it as such. We need action, not just statements.”

Lawmakers across the political spectrum expressed alarm, but conservatives emphasized the need for strong law enforcement and cultural accountability.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., a member of House Republican leadership, said the figures were “devastating but not surprising,” pointing to a rise in antisemitic rhetoric on college campuses and in progressive movements.

“When the far-left normalizes hate and institutions turn a blind eye, this is the result,” Stefanik said. “We must empower law enforcement to protect vulnerable communities —especially America’s Jews.”

The FBI’s 2024 Hate Crime Statistics, released Tuesday, recorded 11,679 total hate crime incidents, with 1,705 classified as religiously motivated. Of those, 1,199 incidents — nearly 70% — targeted Jewish individuals or institutions, making it the highest share of anti-Jewish crimes in recent years.

This marks the second-highest overall hate crime tally on record, following a spike in 2022. Though total hate crimes slightly declined year-over-year, anti-Jewish incidents continued to rise.

The surge coincided with ongoing geopolitical unrest, including the Israel-Hamas conflict, which experts say often fuels antisemitic violence at home. In cities like New York and Los Angeles, Jewish schools and synagogues faced increased threats and vandalism.

Nathan Diament, executive director of public policy for the Orthodox Union, urged Congress to expand the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program, calling it “essential to protecting our synagogues and day schools.”

Despite heightened awareness and initiatives, advocacy groups say enforcement remains inconsistent.

“We need federal and local authorities to aggressively prosecute hate crimes and call out antisemitism wherever it festers — left, right, or center,” said Greenblatt.

The FBI emphasized that participation in hate crime reporting remains voluntary, meaning actual figures may be even higher.