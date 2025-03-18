Anti-Tesla Group Funded by Calif. Dem Mega Donor, Soros

The political action group organizing protests against Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk not only received more than a half-million dollars from a Democrat mega donor who is the ex-wife of a friend of Musk's, but also approximately $8 million from a foundation linked to left-wing billionaire George Soros.

Indivisible Action, based in Washington, D.C., received more than $500,000 from Karla Jurvetson, 58, a California psychiatrist who is the ex-wife of billionaire venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson, who was an early investor in Tesla and sits on the board of SpaceX, also owned by Musk, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

The group also received nearly $8 million from Soros' Open Society Foundations since 2017, The Washington Free Beacon reported last week.

Indivisible Action is sponsoring "Musk or Us" demonstrations across the country this week during the congressional recess, the Post reported. The group, which objects to efforts by President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, led by Musk, to streamline the federal government by eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse, offers a tool kit on its website featuring graphics and anti-Tesla protest signs, as well as information about how to conduct town halls.

It also is sponsoring a national day of action called "Hands Off!" for April 5. The group wrote on its website that it is calling for a "national mass activation in defiance of the Trump-Musk billionaire takeover and the Republican assault on our freedoms and our communities."

Musk noted Indivisible Action's ties to Soros earlier this month in a post on X that blamed the group for organizing protests targeting Tesla dealerships.

Indivisible Action and MoveOn, another Soros-founded group, reportedly were at the center of demonstrations at House GOP town halls and district offices across the country. Such protests led to Rep. Rich Hudson, R-N.C., chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, to advise GOP lawmakers not to hold in-person town halls, which he said have become targets for Democrat activists.

In addition to Indivisible Action, Karla Jurvetson gave more than $9.5 million to left-wing Democrat candidates, including former New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who lost his reelection bid last year, and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., the Post reported. She also donated more than $100,000 to former Vice President Kamala Harris' Victory Fund in 2023, nearly $15 million to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in the 2020 election cycle, and in 2018, she gave $30 million to the Emily's List PAC, which supports pro-choice candidates.

She married Steve Jurvetson in 1990, and they had two children before filing for divorce in 2016, the Post reported, citing court records. Steve Jurvetson has held important roles with Musk, the Post reported, helping to bail Musk out in 2008 when he was running out of cash to support Tesla and SpaceX.

"The best investment I ever made — buying a Tesla for everyone in my family and at Future Ventures," Steve Jurvetson posted on X last week, referring to the firm he co-founded in 2018 with Maryanna Saenko. "Too precious to trust to anything but the safest car … especially for my co-founder who finally abandoned her motorcycle!"

Newsmax reached out to Indivisible Action for comment.