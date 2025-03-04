Report: House GOP Lawmakers Told to Stop Town Halls

The National Republican Congressional Committee's chairman reportedly told GOP lawmakers not to hold in-person town halls, which have become targets for Democrat activists.

During a closed-door meeting with House Republicans, NRCC Chair Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., told conference members to refrain from holding town halls, Politico reported Tuesday.

George Soros-funded groups Indivisible and MoveOn were at the center of demonstrations at House GOP town halls and district offices across the country, The Washington Free Beacon and other outlets reported.

Soros has donated billions of dollars to progressive organizations and causes.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said "paid troublemakers" were to blame for the recent spate of contentious Republican town halls.

"It is all part of the game for the Democrats, but just like our big LANDSLIDE ELECTION, it's not going to work for them!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Activists have booed and jeered at town halls when lawmakers discuss Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), as well as executive orders for ending birthright citizenship and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Elon Musk, who is overseeing DOGE, issued a warning to the activists.

"Pushing fake outrage will backfire on them," Musk posted Feb. 27 on X while sharing a photo of the two leaders of the "Indivisible's anti-DOGE agitation operation."

Musk's comment came after MoveOn announced in a Feb. 17 press release that it would work with allies to target congressional members supportive of DOGE during rallies and town halls.

"MoveOn members and allies will show up at congressional-led town halls and congressional offices across the country, targeting House Republicans whose votes will be crucial in opposing Trump and Musk's harmful policies," the press release said.

NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella said the actions seen at the town halls are not to be confused with grassroots efforts.

"This isn't grassroots — it's manufactured productions, orchestrated to distract voters from the Democrats' failed and out of touch record. As President Trump said, it's not going to work for them," Marinella said on the NRCC website.

Some GOP lawmakers plan to continue holding in-person town halls despite Hudson's message.

"I'm a believer in town halls," said Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., Politico reported.