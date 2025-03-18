Elon Musk: Death Threats Funded by Leftist 'NGO Cabal'

Elon Musk said some of the recent death threats he has received are from "whack jobs" funded by left-wing organizations.

During an appearance Monday on Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz's "Verdict" podcast, Musk was asked about dealing with death threats as a result of leading President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency.

"It's not in my imagination," Musk told Cruz and co-host Ben Ferguson of the threats. "You can just look on social media."

Cruz asked whether the Tesla and SpaceX CEO thought the people making threats were just "whack jobs" or whether foreign or domestic entities were behind them.

"Well, they're whack jobs. They're not sane people," Musk said. "At least some of it is organized and paid for I think by domestic left-wing organizations in America funded by left-wing billionaires, essentially.

"Basically, the left-wing NGO [non-governmental organizations] cabal."

It was reported last month that Musk did not fly to a conference in Miami due to death threats.

During the podcast, Musk and Cruz mentioned ActBlue and Arabella Advisors as being among the leading leftist groups that fund progressive causes.

Once a hero of the left for creating electric cars, Musk's work for Trump has made him an enemy of Democrats. The billionaire said he knows why.

"We're clearly over the target. If DOGE was ineffective, if we we're not actually getting rid of a bunch of waste and fraud ... and the fraud we're seeing is overwhelmingly on the left," he said. "It's not zero on the right, but these NGOs are almost all left-wing NGOs that are being funded.

"So, they hate me because DOGE is being effective and DOGE is getting rid of a lot of waste that people on the left were taking advantage of."

Musk said Democrats have used federal grants and entitlement program spending to earn the loyalty of illegal migrants.

"The single biggest thing that they're worried about is that DOGE is going to turn off fraudulent payments of entitlements ... I mean everything from Social Security, Medicare, you know, unemployment, disability, Small Business Administration loans ... turn them off to illegals," Musk said. "This is the crux of the matter. This is the thing that ... why they hate my guts and want me to die."

Musk estimated that the left has spent "maybe" $200 billion in entitlements fraud to "buy voters."

"Basically bring in 10 [million] to 20 million people who are beholden to the Democrats for government handouts and will vote overwhelmingly Democrat, [which] has been demonstrated in California," he said.

"And it doesn't take much to turn the swing states blue."