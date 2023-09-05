×
Tesla Sues Chinese Firm Over Tech Secret Infringement

Tuesday, 05 September 2023 07:10 AM EDT

Tesla Shanghai has sued a Chinese firm over tech secret infringement and unfair competition disputes, Shanghai Securities Journal reported Tuesday.

The lawsuit against Bingling Intelligent Technology, a chip designer and auto parts maker based in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, will be heard in the Shanghai intellectual property court Oct. 10, according to the report.

A investment fund unit of Xiaomi owns 11.9% of Bingling, the report said, citing Chinese business data platform Tianyancha.

