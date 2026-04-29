King Charles Declines Epstein Survivors Meeting

King Charles III reportedly declined an offer to meet with survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his U.S. visit.

The decision, first reported by the Washington Examiner, came after Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., formally requested the meeting as part of the monarch's high-profile trip marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

According to Khanna's office, attorneys for the king cited an "ongoing investigation" as the reason the meeting would not take place, though they did not specify which investigation was involved.

The refusal quickly drew attention given the continuing controversy surrounding the king's younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, whose ties to Epstein have triggered years of scrutiny and legal fallout.

Charles, who addressed a joint session of Congress and met with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, has largely avoided direct public comment on the scandal, beyond pledging cooperation with authorities.

"The law must take its course," the king previously said, emphasizing that it would be inappropriate to comment further while investigations remain active.

Khanna, however, argued that the moment presented an opportunity for accountability and moral leadership.

Speaking alongside survivors at a Washington roundtable timed to coincide with the king's visit, the California Democrat said he believed Charles "owed that to the survivors," given the gravity of the allegations tied to his brother.

The roundtable, reported by KGO, included Epstein survivors and relatives of Virginia Giuffre, whose accusations against Epstein and Andrew helped bring global attention to the case.

Participants called for stronger congressional action, including further investigations and the full release of related files.

The Epstein scandal continues to cast a long shadow over the British monarchy.

As detailed in a recent Town & Country report, Andrew has been effectively sidelined from royal life following escalating revelations, including millions of pages of documents released earlier this year.

Once a visible member of the royal family, Andrew is now absent from public events, stripped of titles, and facing ongoing legal and reputational consequences.

For Charles, the challenge has been balancing institutional stability with the lingering fallout from his brother's actions.

His decision to decline the meeting, while framed as a legal necessity, also underscores the delicate position the monarchy finds itself in as investigations unfold.

At the same time, the king's U.S. visit highlighted the enduring alliance between Britain and America, with moments of bipartisan unity in Congress and formal diplomatic engagements at the White House.

Yet the Epstein controversy served as a reminder that even historic occasions are not immune from unresolved questions.