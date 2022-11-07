×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ted cruz | political violence | divider in chief | joe biden

Houston Man Arrested for Attacking Sen. Ted Cruz at Astros Parade

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 07 November 2022 10:27 PM EST

The Houston Police Department released a statement Monday after arresting a 33-year-old man for assaulting Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, at a Houston Astros parade.

"HPD made one arrest during today's victory parade," the statement read. "A male, 33, threw a beer can at U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz as the senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area. The senator did not require medical attention.

"Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces assault charges. We will release the suspect's name and booking photo here when formal charges are filed."

The Daily Wire reported that Cruz's daughters were standing next to him when the attack occurred. Cruz told the Daily Wire that "as always, I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action. I'm also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm."

The parade was in celebration of the Astros winning the World Series over the weekend, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Houston Police Department released a statement Monday after arresting a 33-year-old man for assaulting Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, at a Houston Astros parade.
ted cruz, political violence, divider in chief, joe biden
188
2022-27-07
Monday, 07 November 2022 10:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved