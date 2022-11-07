Houston Man Arrested for Attacking Sen. Ted Cruz at Astros Parade

The Houston Police Department released a statement Monday after arresting a 33-year-old man for assaulting Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, at a Houston Astros parade.

"HPD made one arrest during today's victory parade," the statement read. "A male, 33, threw a beer can at U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz as the senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area. The senator did not require medical attention.

"Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces assault charges. We will release the suspect's name and booking photo here when formal charges are filed."

The Daily Wire reported that Cruz's daughters were standing next to him when the attack occurred. Cruz told the Daily Wire that "as always, I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action. I'm also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm."

The parade was in celebration of the Astros winning the World Series over the weekend, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.