Tags: donald trump | taxes | ted cruz | supreme court | house | ways and means | committee

Sen. Ted Cruz to Newsmax: Dem Panel Wants Trump's Taxes to Smear Him

(Newsmax/"The Record With Greta Susteren")

By    |   Tuesday, 01 November 2022 07:33 PM EDT

The Democrat-run House Ways and Means Committee wants former President Donald Trump's tax records only for political reasons, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tells Newsmax.

"It's clear that what the House Ways and Means committee is doing is a fishing expedition," Cruz told Tuesday's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," calling the entire process political.

"It's the entire purpose of it, not legislative," he said. "They're not considering legislation. It is trying to get dirt to smear Donald Trump. The purpose is to leak it. It's why they want it."

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts earlier Tuesday issued a temporary hold on Trump's tax returns being turned over to the committee while the Supreme Court considers an appeal.

Cruz said it is not clear the high court will end up blocking the turnover of the documents, the situation is "extremely likely" to be rendered moot if the Republicans, as expected, win control of the House, thus controlling the committee. GOP allies would then drop the request.

"That would be a good thing," Cruz said, "because allowing the Democrats to play games and to weaponize anyone's tax return is wrong."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


