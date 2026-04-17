NYC Won't Hand Over Queens Arson Suspect; DHS Blasts Policy

New York City officials are refusing to turn an illegal alien accused of a deadly arson attack over to federal immigration authorities, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The New York City Department of Correction told DHS it will not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and plans to release Roman Ceron Amatitla, 38, of Mexico, back onto the streets, the department said.

ICE had requested that the city hold Amatitla, but the DOC has reportedly refused — meaning he could ultimately be released.

"This monster set fire to a building and watched as innocent people, including a three-year-old, burned to death," DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. "New York City sanctuary politicians REFUSE to cooperate with ICE and are committing to RELEASING this MURDERER onto New York streets."

"New York's sanctuary politicians must stop putting politics above public safety," Bis continued. "We are calling on Governor [Kathy] Hochul and Mayor [Zohran] Mamdani to commit to honoring this detainer and turning him over."

According to the Queens County District Attorney, on March 16, Amatitla entered a three-story building on Avery Avenue in Flushing and left approximately one minute later. He urinated in front of the building and was seen going in and out repeatedly, authorities said.

Amatitla then went across the street where he purchased one beer, stole another and requested a lighter, settling for a pack of matches when the clerk told him lighters were not free, the DA's office said.

Entering the building for a fourth time, Amatitla then allegedly set fire to garbage near a stairwell, watching as the building filled with smoke and was consumed by fire. Four people, including a 3-year-old girl, died as a result of the blaze, while seven others, including two firefighters, were injured from jumping from the building, smoke inhalation and thermal burns.

According to authorities, Amatitla has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder and first-degree arson in connection with the fire.

The case is the latest flashpoint in the ongoing debate over New York City's sanctuary policies. DHS has previously reported a surge in ICE detainer requests for criminal illegal immigrants in the city, and officials have said more than 7,000 known criminal illegal immigrants are currently being harbored there.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, signed an executive order critics say effectively turns the city into a shield for violent criminal illegal immigrants, potentially allowing them to reoffend and endanger more innocent lives.

The move follows a legislative push by Democratic Gov. Hochul aimed at preventing local police departments from partnering or cooperating with ICE, further limiting federal immigration enforcement efforts in the state.