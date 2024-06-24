WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: supreme court | opinion days | schedule | trump

Supreme Court Adds 2 Opinion Days This Week

By    |   Monday, 24 June 2024 06:53 PM EDT

The Supreme Court once again altered its schedule, adding two more opinion days this week as it sifts through more than a dozen cases awaiting decisions, including former President Donald Trump's immunity case.

The court added Thursday and Friday as opinion days after previously adding Wednesday. The high court last week added Friday as an opinion day as well. According to The Hill, 14 cases still have to be decided by the court. 

The Supreme Court generally finishes its term by the end of June.

Trump's immunity case is among the high-profile decisions yet to come, and the court's decision could coincide with Thursday night's first presidential debate between the former president and President Joe Biden.

Other prominent cases the court has yet to render opinions on include "Chevron deference," which calls on judges to defer to reasonable interpretations by federal agencies of laws deemed to be ambiguous. Also to be decided are three cases involving the power of social media companies to curb content on their platforms that they deem objectionable.

Information from Reuters was used in this report. 

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The Supreme Court once again altered its schedule, adding two more opinion days this week as it sifts through more than a dozen cases awaiting decisions, including former President Donald Trump's immunity case.
supreme court, opinion days, schedule, trump
180
2024-53-24
Monday, 24 June 2024 06:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved