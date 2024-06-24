Supreme Court Adds 2 Opinion Days This Week

The Supreme Court once again altered its schedule, adding two more opinion days this week as it sifts through more than a dozen cases awaiting decisions, including former President Donald Trump's immunity case.

The court added Thursday and Friday as opinion days after previously adding Wednesday. The high court last week added Friday as an opinion day as well. According to The Hill, 14 cases still have to be decided by the court.

The Supreme Court generally finishes its term by the end of June.

Trump's immunity case is among the high-profile decisions yet to come, and the court's decision could coincide with Thursday night's first presidential debate between the former president and President Joe Biden.

Other prominent cases the court has yet to render opinions on include "Chevron deference," which calls on judges to defer to reasonable interpretations by federal agencies of laws deemed to be ambiguous. Also to be decided are three cases involving the power of social media companies to curb content on their platforms that they deem objectionable.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.