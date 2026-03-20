7.7 Million Student Loan Borrowers Default on $181 Billion in Debt

Nearly 8 million federal student loan borrowers had fallen into default by the end of last year, according to newly released data from the U.S. Department of Education, underscoring the growing strain of student debt as pandemic-era relief programs fade, The New York Times reported.

The data show that 7.7 million borrowers defaulted on a combined $181 billion in federal student loans, an indicator of the challenges many Americans face as payments resume after years of temporary suspension.

Default occurs when a borrower fails to make payments for an extended period, typically about 270 days, and can trigger severe financial consequences, including damaged credit scores, wage garnishment, and loss of eligibility for additional federal aid.

The figures come as millions of borrowers transition back into repayment following the end of the COVID-19 payment pause, which provided temporary relief through suspended payments and zero percent interest rates. While the Biden administration introduced income-driven repayment plans and targeted forgiveness efforts, many borrowers still struggle to keep up.

Advocates say the numbers highlight systemic issues in the student loan system, including rising tuition costs and repayment plans that are difficult to navigate.

Winston Berkman-Breen, the legal director of Protect Borrowers, a consumer advocacy group, told the Times that borrowers who are maxed out "face scary choices."

"Maybe you either stop paying other debts that don't have such draconian collections, or you change your family's grocery budget, or stop saving for the future. That can have quiet intergenerational wealth concerns, like the ability to save for a home."

The Education Department has urged borrowers in default to explore options such as loan rehabilitation or consolidation, which restore loans to good standing over time.

With student loan debt in the United States exceeding $1.6 trillion, it remains a central concern for policymakers. Lawmakers continue to debate broader solutions, including expanded forgiveness and changes to repayment structures, as millions of borrowers seek a more manageable path forward.

The latest default figures add urgency to those discussions, highlighting the financial vulnerability of many student loan borrowers.

The report comes a day after the Trump administration announced that the Treasury Department will take over management of student loans whose borrowers are in default, meaning they are months behind on payments. Those loans total about $180 billion, or 11% of the government's $1.7 trillion student loan portfolio.

Breaking off the student loan operation would mark the biggest step yet in closing the department, which President Donald Trump ordered dismantled nearly a year ago. Many Americans know the department mostly for its role doling out grants and loans for college, and those streams of funding are by far the agency's largest.