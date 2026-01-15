See Stefanik Letter Opposing FCC Lifting TV Cap, Nexstar Merger

Editor’s Note: Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y,, chair of the House Republican Leadership, came out strongly to oppose FCC plans to lift the National TV Ownership Cap. She also opposes the merger of TV giants Nexstar and Tegna.

Stefanik’s letter to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr follows:

December 12, 2025

The Honorable Brendan Carr Chairman

Federal Communications Commission

Washington, DC

Dear Chairman Carr,

I write to express my opposition to any FCC action to lift or weaken the statutory broadcast ownership cap that limits broadcast station groups to reaching no more than 39% of all U.S. television households. I also urge the FCC to reject the proposed merger between Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nexstar) and Tegna Inc. (Tegna) or any other merger that violates the statutory cap and fails to serve the public interest.

It is my view that the FCC cannot lift or weaken the broadcast television ownership cap without the consent of Congress. Congress set this cap statutorily via Section 202(c)(l)(B) of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 (Public Law 104-104) and further strengthened this cap via the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2004 (Public Law 108-199). Congress, not the FCC, has the sole authority to change the ownership cap. Lifting this cap above 39% would give Nexstar a reach of over 80% of American television households. In some markets, Nexstar will own 2 to 4 network affiliates, giving them a near-monopoly over many Americans' local news.

President Reagan first instituted the cap to protect local television and news from being owned and coordinated by major networks. Allowing these station groups and networks, many of which have biases towards liberal viewpoints, to consolidate would give them the ability to control and coordinate local news against Republicans. Greater consolidation would also increase TV subscription bills for consumers via increased retransmission fees at a time when many American families are struggling to pay their bills.

Consolidation would also end localism in smaller media markets in favor of national talking points provided by corporations based in major cities. The FCC was created with a mandate to promote localism, competition, and diversity of voices. Altering the statutory ownership cap or approving mergers that increase local market concentration directly undermines that mandate.

While I recognize concerns about the growing power of large tech companies to shape the media environment, the answer to this growth is not to spur significant consolidation in the broadcast TV sector. Expanding the reach of the large broadcast groups or allowing these groups to own multiple stations in one market will only further limit competition, increase costs, and narrow the range of viewpoints available to the public.

Broadcast licenses are public property and are intended to serve local communities and the public interest. Both raising this cap and approving this merger is not in the public interest of Americans, or within the authority of the FCC. Keeping the cap in place, and Nexstar and Tegna separate, will protect local and conservative voices and keep costs from rising rapidly due to decreased competition.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

Elise M. Stefanik

Chairwoman

House Republican Leadership

