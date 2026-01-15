Stefanik Strongly Against Lifting TV Ownership Cap, Nexstar–Tegna Merger

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., a senior member of House Republican leadership, has emerged as a leading congressional opponent of efforts to loosen federal limits on broadcast television ownership.

She warned that such a move would undermine local news, raise consumer costs, and concentrate media power.

In a Dec. 12, 2025, letter to Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, Stefanik urged the FCC to reject any action to lift or weaken the national television ownership cap.

The cap limits broadcast station groups to reaching no more than 39% of U.S. television households.

She also called on the agency to block the proposed merger between Nexstar Media Group and Tegna, arguing that the deal would violate the statutory cap and fail to serve the public interest.

If the merger were to be approved, liberal-leaning Nexstar would become the largest TV station group in the nation owning 244 stations across 44 states.

"I write to express my opposition to any FCC action to lift or weaken the statutory broadcast ownership cap that limits broadcast station groups to reaching no more than 39% of all U.S. television households," Stefanik wrote.

"I also urge the FCC to reject the proposed merger between Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nexstar) and Tegna Inc. (Tegna) or any other merger that violates the statutory cap and fails to serve the public interest."

At the core of Stefanik's argument is the claim that the FCC lacks the authority to alter the ownership limit without congressional approval.

She noted that Congress established the cap in the Telecommunications Act of 1996 and later reinforced it through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2004.

"It is my view that the FCC cannot lift or weaken the broadcast television ownership cap without the consent of Congress," she wrote. "Congress, not the FCC, has the sole authority to change the ownership cap."

Stefanik warned that lifting the cap would dramatically expand the reach of the nation's largest broadcast groups, particularly Nexstar.

According to her letter, removing the 39% limit "would give Nexstar a reach of over 80% of American television households."

She added that in 23 local markets, Nexstar could control "2 to 4 network affiliates," creating what she described as "a near-monopoly over many Americans' local news."

The influential lawmaker also framed the issue as one of political balance and viewpoint diversity.

She pointed to the fact that "President Reagan first instituted the cap to protect local television and news from being owned and coordinated by major networks."

"Allowing these station groups and networks," she continued, "many of which have biases towards liberal viewpoints, to consolidate would give them the ability to control and coordinate local news against Republicans."

Beyond political concerns, Stefanik emphasized potential financial impacts on consumers.

She cautioned that greater consolidation would likely drive up retransmission fees charged to cable and satellite providers, costs that are often passed on to subscribers.

"Greater consolidation would also increase TV subscription bills for consumers via increased retransmission fees at a time when many American families are struggling to pay their bills," she wrote.

Stefanik further argued that consolidation threatens the FCC's core mission of promoting localism, competition, and diversity.

She said that allowing large groups to own multiple stations in a single market would "end localism in smaller media markets in favor of national talking points provided by corporations based in major cities."

Altering the ownership cap or approving mergers that increase market concentration, she said, "directly undermines" the FCC's mandate.

While acknowledging concerns about the growing influence of large technology companies over the media landscape, Stefanik rejected the idea that broadcast consolidation is the solution.

"The answer to this growth is not to spur significant consolidation in the broadcast TV sector," she wrote, arguing instead that such moves would "only further limit competition, increase costs, and narrow the range of viewpoints available to the public."

Her letter concluded by stressing that broadcast licenses are public assets meant to serve local communities.

"Both raising this cap and approving this merger is not in the public interest of Americans, or within the authority of the FCC," Stefanik wrote.

"Keeping the cap in place, and Nexstar and Tegna separate, will protect local and conservative voices and keep costs from rising rapidly due to decreased competition."

There has been growing bipartisan scrutiny of efforts to lift the national ownership cap and approve large broadcast mergers.

Conservative organizations like Newsmax, CPAC, OAN, and the Zionist Organization of America, have come out strongly to oppose lifting the national TV cap and the Nexstar merger.

Consumer advocates, local broadcasters, and some lawmakers from both parties have raised alarms about media consolidation, arguing it erodes local journalism and concentrates economic and political power.

At the same time, supporters of lifting the cap argue that broadcasters need greater scale to compete with BigTech and streaming platforms.

But Stefanik responded to such claims, noting that "the answer to this growth is not to spur significant consolidation in the broadcast TV sector."

Supporters have also claimed the TV industry needs "deregulation." But opponents note the broadcast business is not an open market but a closed one with just four major licenses in every market and controlled by the federal government.

The effect of so-called deregulation for TV would mean less competition and higher consumer prices.

President Donald Trump has also weighed in on the matter, posting to Truth Social he opposes lifting the cap and wants to see smaller, not larger networks.

