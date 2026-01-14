Dangerous News: FCC Plans to Help Big Media

Dear Newsmax Reader,

We have very concerning news.

The FCC, under Chairman Brendan Carr, is moving to eliminate the National TV Ownership Cap.

The Cap is a policy originally started by President Ronald Reagan to prevent massive TV media consolidation.

For decades, this cap has blocked big TV networks from owning stations that reach no more than 39% of U.S. households.

Its purpose was simple: protect competition, preserve local voices, and prevent a handful of corporations from controlling America's airwaves.

Reagan understood immediately the danger of big media.

Now, Chairman Carr and the FCC want to abolish Reagan's cap entirely.

If this happens, giant networks like ABC, CBS, and NBC — along with large station groups such as the liberal-owned Nexstar — could own stations reaching 100% of American homes.

As Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy warned: "This will be a disaster for conservatives."

Why? Because it would give New York and Washington media elites unprecedented control over your local news.

Do you really want someone in New York deciding what news your community sees?

Do you think they'll be fair to Republican candidates?

The FCC claims this is about "deregulation."

But true deregulation increases competition and lowers costs.

Eliminating the ownership cap would do the opposite — it would trigger massive consolidation.

Eventually, just two or three media giants would control nearly all TV stations nationwide.

In fact, the consequences would be severe:

Your cable bills would rise .

. Local advertising costs would increase .

. Those higher costs would be passed on to YOU at local stores.

The media big shots will determine what news gets covered.

As President Donald Trump recently said, "We want smaller media — not bigger media networks!"

The FCC claims this move helps the TV industry — but the industry already makes billions.

This is really about greedy TV conglomerates and power — not the public interest.

TV broadcast licenses are meant to serve the public, not media giants or Wall Street insiders.

Congress is now considering action to stop this shocking FCC overreach .

Many organizations strongly oppose lifting the 39% cap and also oppose the Nexstar merger, which would only empower an already leftist media company.

Consider this:

In 2024, 78% of Nexstar employee political donations went to Kamala Harris .

. Nexstar's cable channel NewsNation features left-wing figures like Chris Cuomo and Ashleigh Banfield.

Major organizations — including Newsmax, CPAC, OAN, and the Zionist Organization of America — are urging Congress to fight back and tell the FCC to keep the Cap.

Now we need your help!

IMPORTANT — TAKE ACTION NOW

Call your Representatives and Senators and tell them:

You OPPOSE the FCC lifting the TV ownership cap You OPPOSE the Nexstar merger

📞 Call the Capitol Switchboard now: 202-224-3121

Your voice truly can make a difference. America's future depends on fair media.

Thank you for standing with us.

Team Newsmax