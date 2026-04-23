Trump Mulls Taxpayer Takeover of Spirit Airlines, Carrier Resale

President Donald Trump says he is weighing a taxpayer takeover of Spirit Airlines and would aim to resell the troubled carrier after oil prices drop.

The president confirmed his interest in the potential government intervention after the airline said was in advanced talks with the U.S. government on a financing deal that would help it emerge from bankruptcy protection instead of having to shut down.

“They have some good aircraft and good assets, and when the prices of oil goes down, we’ll sell it for a profit,” said Trump, speaking Thursday at an unrelated Oval Office event. “I’d love to be able to save those jobs. I’d love to be able to save an airline.”report.