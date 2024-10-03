WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: spirit | airlines | bankruptcy | filing

Spirit Airlines in Talks Over Terms of Potential Bankruptcy Filing

Thursday, 03 October 2024 05:58 PM EDT

Spirit Airlines is in talks with bondholders over terms of a potential bankruptcy filing in the wake of its failed merger with JetBlue Airways, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Spirit were down 18% in after market trading.

Spirit Airlines did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report added that the budget carrier has also been exploring restructuring its balance sheet through an out-of-court transaction, though recent talks have been more focused on reaching a deal with bondholders and other creditors to support a Chapter 11 filing.

The timing of such a filing, should it happen, wouldn't be imminent, the WSJ report said.

In June, CEO Ted Christie said the airlines was not considering a Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is "encouraged" by the plan it has in place after the deal with JetBlue fell through. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
spirit, airlines, bankruptcy, filing
148
2024-58-03
Thursday, 03 October 2024 05:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved