Speaker Johnson: D.C. Pipe Bomb Arrest 'Great Development'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Thursday said the arrest of a person suspected of planting pipe bombs near the Capitol the night before the Jan. 6, 2021, protests was "a great development."

"I've just heard that news," Johnson told reporters when asked about the news, a topic that has fueled years of speculation and unanswered questions in Washington. "I'm waiting for the details.

"We've been in meetings all morning, but it's obviously a great development."

Federal agents arrested a suspect in Virginia, according to The New York Times, closing in on one of the enduring mysteries surrounding Jan. 6.

The mystery has spawned countless accusations and theories with one question: Who planted explosive devices outside the headquarters of both the Republican and Democratic parties on the eve of Congress' certification of the 2020 election results?

Neither device detonated, but their discovery added to the chaos and fear as the Capitol was later breached and lawmakers were forced to halt proceedings.

The Times reported that investigators had pursued a long trail of leads, including analysis of surveillance video of a masked figure in a gray hooded sweatshirt, tracking location data, and issuing subpoenas tied to items believed to be connected to the suspect.

The lack of an arrest for nearly five years helped fuel conspiracy theories, including claims that the pipe bombs were part of an "inside job" aimed at smearing President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Johnson did not offer details on the suspect or charges, emphasizing he had only just learned of the development.

But Republicans have long argued the case deserved heightened urgency and transparency, particularly given how the events of Jan. 6 have been used to justify sweeping political narratives, aggressive prosecutions, and expanded security powers in Washington.

In the same exchange Thursday, Johnson was also pressed on a separate major fight looming on Capitol Hill: Whether Congress will extend Obamacare subsidies that are set to expire.

Asked whether he would support extending the subsidies for another three years, Johnson replied, "No, we're working on it."

That response comes as Senate Democrats prepare to force a vote on a three-year extension of the subsidies next week, according to Politico, leveraging a deal connected to ending the last government shutdown.

Democrats argue the subsidies are necessary to help keep premiums down, while Republicans counter that any extension should come with reforms, guardrails, and protections for taxpayers, and that Democrats are using the issue as a campaign cudgel heading into 2026.

Politico reported that some GOP senators have discussed a shorter, two-year extension paired with income caps and other restrictions to broaden support. The report also noted that abortion-related funding restrictions remain a key sticking point in negotiations.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.