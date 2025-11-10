WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Loudermilk Presses Secret Service on Jan. 6 Events

By    |   Monday, 10 November 2025 03:25 PM EST

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., has asked the Secret Service to provide records and testimony connected to the agency's actions on the day of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol protest.

In a Monday letter to Secret Service Director Sean Curran, Loudermilk said his House subcommittee is investigating unanswered questions about the pipe bombs found near the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters.

He noted that more than four years later, federal agencies have not fully explained who placed the devices or whether the investigations were complete.

The letter cited then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' visit to the DNC that morning and said a Secret Service sweep of the building using canine units failed to detect the bomb later found outside.

Loudermilk wrote that Harris arrived at 11:25 a.m. and that a Capitol Police officer discovered the DNC device about 1:05 p.m., roughly 25 minutes after a similar bomb was found near the RNC.

He said the placement of the devices appeared to have diverted law enforcement attention at the same time protesters began breaching Capitol security lines.

Loudermilk requested that the Secret Service release unredacted transcripts of all interviews its personnel gave to the previous House committee investigating Jan. 6.

He also asked for documents and communications related to what he called a "cellphone migration" that wiped agency phones between January and April 2021.

His letter asked for multiple agents to be made available for transcribed interviews and set a deadline of 10 business days after appropriations are reinstated.

In early October, Loudermilk said new evidence about the pipe bombs showed "inconsistencies" and suggested the devices may have been intended to distract police.

He said one bomb had a "60-minute egg timer" and questioned whether federal investigators preserved relevant phone and network data.

Loudermilk's committee, established by House Resolution 605, has oversight of federal law enforcement activity related to the events of Jan. 6.

He said the goal is to determine whether agencies fulfilled their duties and to issue a final report on remaining questions.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

