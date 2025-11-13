FBI's Bongino Tears Into Massie for 'BS Bombs' in Pipe Bomb Case

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino tore into Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., on Thursday for throwing "BS bombs" by implying the bureau was attempting to target a whistleblower in the Washington, D.C., pipe bomb case.

"Despite [my outreach], you continue to imply that the Director and I are targeting investigators in the case," Bongino said in a post on X.

"This is disgusting, even by the low standards many have for politicians. You know my number, and you're free to call me anytime. But it's easier to tweet and throw BS bombs.

"Yes, our leadership team will be meeting with FBI team members today, and we will avail them of all the whistleblower resources they need to disclose ANY evidence of malfeasance in the prior administration," he added.

"And we will ask about threads that may have gone un-pulled under prior leadership, because we are passionate about solving this case.

"But a week of near 24-hour work on RECENT open source leads in the case has yet to produce a break through, and some of the media reporting regarding prior persons of interest is grossly inaccurate and serves only to mislead the public," said Bongino.

"I proudly serve in this administration, and I proudly work with Director [Kash] Patel to reform and advance the crime fighting and national security missions of the FBI. We would love to have you as a partner in this mission, rather than a dog barking behind a fence."

Massie on Wednesday posted a letter from an FBI whistleblower's attorney who raised concerns about the bureau allegedly moving to retaliate against his client for making a protected disclosure to Congress related to the investigation into a suspect planting two bombs near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee the evening before Jan. 6, 2021.

"I received this troubling letter today from the attorney representing the most recent FBI whistleblower regarding the J6 pipe bomb investigation. Just a reminder to @FBIDirectorKash, in case this letter is warranted, federal law prevents retaliation against whistleblowers," he said on X.

On Monday, Massie claimed the FBI, CIA and Capitol Police "are implicated in this story" regarding allegations that a former Capitol Police officer planted the pipe bombs.

The bombs were discovered on Jan. 6 around the time Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election results and a mob breached the U.S. Capitol.

The devices were described by the FBI as potentially viable, meaning they could have detonated and caused serious harm, though for reasons not publicly disclosed they did not.

The FBI continues to appeal to the public for tips, offering a reward of up to $500,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.