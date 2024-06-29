WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: spacex | space force | nro | california

SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 From Southern California

By    |   Saturday, 29 June 2024 10:57 AM EDT

On Friday night, SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California, KTLA reported.

The launch occurred at 8:14 pm PST as part of the NROL-186 mission, which involved delivering a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office, responsible for U.S. spy satellite development.

This particular Falcon 9 booster has now completed its eighth successful launch. Previously, it supported missions including Crew-7, CRS-29, PACE, Transporter-10, EarthCARE, and two Starlink missions.

Friday night's launch was visible across the Southern California coast. It marked the 66th Falcon 9 flight of 2024, with a significant portion — 44 — dedicated to SpaceX's Starlink satellites.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
On Friday night, SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California, KTLA reported.
spacex, space force, nro, california
105
2024-57-29
Saturday, 29 June 2024 10:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved