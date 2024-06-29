SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 From Southern California

On Friday night, SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Southern California, KTLA reported.

The launch occurred at 8:14 pm PST as part of the NROL-186 mission, which involved delivering a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office, responsible for U.S. spy satellite development.

This particular Falcon 9 booster has now completed its eighth successful launch. Previously, it supported missions including Crew-7, CRS-29, PACE, Transporter-10, EarthCARE, and two Starlink missions.

Friday night's launch was visible across the Southern California coast. It marked the 66th Falcon 9 flight of 2024, with a significant portion — 44 — dedicated to SpaceX's Starlink satellites.