Suspect Arrested in Idaho Fatal Shooting of 4 People

Monday, 19 June 2023 06:41 AM EDT

Police in Idaho arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed four people Sunday, according to a news report.

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that it responded with the Kellogg Police Department to a residence in Kellogg around 7:30 p.m.

Police found four people who died of gunshot wounds, news reports said.

The shooting occurred at multi-dwelling units behind the Mountain View Congregational Church in the city about 36 miles east of Coeur d’Alene, the Shoshone News-Press reported on the newspaper's Facebook page.

The Idaho State Police said a 31-year-old man was detained, KXLY-TV reported. A neighbor at the scene told the TV station that there was an ongoing dispute between neighbors at the location.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said the Kellogg Police Department and the state police were leading the investigation.

The Kellogg Police Department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


