Violent Tornadoes Possible From Midwest to Southern US

A significant severe weather outbreak begins Friday from the central plains, shifting to the gulf coast states by Saturday.

The storm prediction center, which specializes in severe storm forecasting, has placed over 15 states in their second highest level alert for hurricane-force wind gusts, golf ball to softball sized hail, and violent long-track tornadoes.

A significant storm system from the west coast will cross the country pulling intense moisture off the Gulf of America and funneling it into late winter chilly air. The effects will produce a strong storm triggering severe weather for over 200 million people.

The midwest will see the storms first with severe weather hitting places from Davenport, Iowa to St Louis, Missouri. This area is under a level 4 out of 5 for all modes of severe weather. However, the primary risk will be wind gusts that might exceed hurricane force and very large hail associated with supercell thunderstorms.

The storms will then target the southern states with storms firing up as early as Saturday morning.

New Orleans, Louisiana to Birmingham, Alabama are under a significant risk area for severe storms. The environment over this area is conducive for long-track tornadoes.

The national weather service has placed millions in a 30% chance for seeing a tornado at any given point within a 25 mile radius.

Mike Masco is a meteorologist and a Newsmax weather correspondent.