Dangerous Multiday Severe Weather Outlook Issued

The potential for destructive hurricane-force winds and violent tornadoes are possible Friday and Saturday from the midwest to deep south. The national weather service has issued a rare level 4 out of 5 alert starting Friday night and shifting south into the deep south.

The last time such a stark multi-day warning was issued was March 20, 2022, where numerous tornadoes hit the south producing violent tornadoes from eastern Texas to Tennessee.

The focus for severe storms Friday will start in Missouri and move northeast toward Illinois and Iowa. A tornado potential exists across the midwest. However, the major impacts will be high winds which could hit 80 mph and extremely large hail which may reach the size of oranges.

Saturday's storms will trigger numerous supercell thunderstorms from Louisiana to Alabama. Over 6 million people across the south are in the 2nd to highest level alert for tornadoes and violent severe storms. Saturday's storms across the south will have more moisture and dynamics to produce long-track violent tornadoes.

Mike Masco is a meteorologist and a Newsmax weather correspondent.