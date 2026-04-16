Trump Says More Iran Talks Possible This Weekend as Progress Has Stalled

President Donald Trump said talks with Iran could take place as soon as this weekend and suggested he is not convinced a temporary ceasefire will need to be extended, even as negotiations remain stalled.

“We’re very close to making a deal,” Trump said outside the White House, according to The Wall Street Journal, adding he was unsure the current two-week ceasefire would need to be prolonged.

Reuters reported that Trump also signaled expectations for a possible meeting with Iranian officials in the coming days and pointed to what he described as momentum in the talks, even as discussions shift toward a narrower interim arrangement.

Reuters reported that the two sides remain far apart on core issues including how much uranium Iran would be allowed to enrich, how long any limits would last, and the sequencing and scope of U.S. sanctions relief, with Tehran pushing for faster and broader easing while Washington seeks longer-term restrictions.

Reuters also reported that proposals under discussion include curbs on Iran’s nuclear activity and the potential removal, export or dilution of highly enriched uranium, but disagreements persist over verification mechanisms and whether any deal would dismantle or simply cap Iran’s existing capabilities.

The New York Times has similarly reported that U.S. officials favor a longer freeze on enrichment and stricter monitoring, while Iranian negotiators have resisted limits they say would undermine their civilian nuclear program, leaving a significant gap between the two sides.

At the same time, Reuters and other outlets have reported that the lack of agreement on these points has forced negotiators to pivot toward discussing a temporary or interim arrangement rather than a comprehensive deal.

The uncertainty has intensified speculation over whether the ceasefire—put in place to create space for diplomacy—will need to be extended.

Associated Press has reported that the fragile ceasefire has been strained by continued military pressure, including an expanded U.S. blockade, raising doubts about whether it can hold without additional agreements.

Other outlets have highlighted behind-the-scenes efforts to keep talks alive.

Time has reported that officials are weighing further rounds of negotiations after earlier sessions failed to produce a breakthrough, with diplomats privately acknowledging that major sticking points remain unresolved.

Regional coverage has also pointed to a lack of consensus, with The Jerusalem Post reporting that no agreement has yet been reached on extending the ceasefire despite intensifying backchannel efforts.

Trump, however, has publicly downplayed the need for more time, projecting confidence that a deal could come together quickly if talks resume as soon as this weekend.

Earlier Thursday, Trump said Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a separate 10-day ceasefire and invited Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House for talks, according to Reuters and other outlets.

He said Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been directed to pursue a broader agreement.

The diplomatic push has unfolded alongside escalating military pressure.

At a Pentagon briefing, Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine said the U.S. had expanded its blockade to target “all ships, regardless of nationality,” while War Secretary Pete Hegseth said the effort would continue as long as necessary.