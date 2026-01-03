Senate Set for Vote to Limit Trump's Venezuela Actions

The Senate is expected to vote next week on a war powers resolution that could block President Donald Trump from continuing military action against Venezuela, following the entry of U.S. forces into the country and the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro early Saturday.

While the vote carries political weight, the outcome is unlikely to alter the administration's actions, and the measure may function largely as a symbolic gesture.

According to The Hill, the resolution is considered privileged, meaning Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., cannot prevent it from reaching the Senate floor.

The measure is sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; and Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and would require only a simple majority to pass.

"It is long past time for Congress to reassert its critical constitutional role in matters of war, peace, diplomacy and trade," Kaine said in a statement. "My bipartisan resolution stipulating that we should not be at war with Venezuela absent a clear congressional authorization will come up for a vote next week."

Schiff warned in a statement that Trump's actions risk destabilizing the region if left unchecked by Congress. "Acting without Congressional approval or the buy-in of the public, Trump risks plunging a hemisphere into chaos," he said.

The resolution could pass the Senate if all Democrats and Paul vote in favor as well as at least three additional Republicans to reach the 51 votes needed for passage.

Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., have previously expressed reservations about foreign military engagements and are viewed as potential swing votes.

Thune praised the arrest of Maduro and defended the operation. "President Trump's decisive action to disrupt the unacceptable status quo and apprehend Maduro, through the execution of a valid Department of Justice warrant, is an important first step to bring him to justice," Thune wrote on X.

"I am grateful for the brave men and women of our armed forces who carried out this necessary action," he added.

A similar effort in the House failed last month when lawmakers rejected a resolution sponsored by Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., by a 213-211 vote.

That proposal would have directed the president to withdraw U.S. forces from hostilities involving Venezuela without congressional authorization.

The House also voted down a separate resolution sponsored by Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., that would have limited U.S. military action against designated terrorist organizations in the Western Hemisphere.

Even if the Senate passes its resolution, it would still require House approval and President Trump's signature to become law.

House passage is considered unlikely, and Trump is expected to veto any measure restricting his authority as commander in chief, with insufficient support in Congress to override a veto.