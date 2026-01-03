WATCH TV LIVE

Thune: Maduro Arrested Using 'Valid' DOJ Warrant

By    |   Saturday, 03 January 2026 12:18 PM EST

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Venezuelan leader Nicholas Maduro was taken into custody overnight by virtue of "a valid Department of Justice warrant."

Thune posted on X on Saturday that President Donald Trump's announcement of Maduro's capture brings a dangerous and deadly regime to an end. "For years, Nicolas Maduro, the cartel he leads, and other cartels in Latin America have trafficked drugs into the United States, which have killed hundreds of thousands of Americans," he wrote.

Thune said he fully supports Trump's order to capture Maduro. "President Trump's decisive action to disrupt the unacceptable status quo and apprehend Maduro, through the execution of a valid Department of Justice warrant, is an important first step to bring him to justice for the drug crimes for which he has been indicted in the United States," he added.

The South Dakota senator said Americans should be proud of everyone involved in protecting U.S. interests during the special operations forces operation. "I am grateful for the brave men and women of our armed forces who carried out this necessary action," Thune said.

Thune said he's consulting with other Senate leaders to lay the groundwork for related government actions to support the Trump decision against Maduro.

"I spoke to Secretary [Marco] Rubio early this morning, and I look forward to receiving further briefings from the administration on this operation as part of its comprehensive counternarcotics strategy when the Senate returns to Washington next week," he said.

Trump met with reporters for a briefing on the action and said the U.S. would be helping manage the affairs of Venezuela. He characterized Maduro as responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans by using his cartel to smuggle illicit drugs into the U.S.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


