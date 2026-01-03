Colombia, Mexico, Brazil Condemn US Action in Venezuela

Leaders in Colombia, Mexico and Brazil publicly opposed a U.S. military strike that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, raising concerns about regional sovereignty and diplomatic fallout just hours after the Trump administration announced the operation.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro wrote on X that his government "rejects the aggression against the sovereignty of Venezuela and of Latin America" and called for a peaceful, diplomatic resolution of internal conflicts. He also said Colombia had dispatched forces to its border amid concerns of refugee flows, according to The Guardian.

"Internal conflicts between peoples are resolved by those same peoples in peace," Petro wrote, urging dialogue and unity among Venezuelans.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said in a message on X that the strikes and the capture of Maduro crossed an "unacceptable line" and represented a "serious affront" to Venezuelan sovereignty. He called on the United Nations to respond decisively.

The Mexican Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement saying the U.S. strikes violated Article 2 of the United Nations Charter and called for respect for international law and an end to what it described as acts of aggression against the Venezuelan government and people.

Washington's operation, directed by President Donald Trump, involved "large-scale" military action inside Venezuelan territory early Saturday and resulted in Maduro's capture, according to Trump and U.S. officials. Maduro and his wife were reportedly flown out of the country and face criminal charges in the United States, including narcotics and related offenses, according to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The operation has drawn sharp global reaction.

Along with the Latin American objections, several European nations and other governments criticized the U.S. action for breaching sovereignty and international law.

Russia and China labeled the intervention a threat to global peace, and South Africa called for an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting.

In contrast, Argentina's President Javier Milei praised the U.S. action, saying it advanced liberty, while some Caribbean leaders urged continued pressure on drug traffickers linked to Venezuelan networks.

Venezuelan authorities condemned the strikes as "military aggression" and called for national mobilization against the U.S. action. Explosions were reported in Caracas and parts of the country as the operation unfolded.

The buildup of U.S. military presence in the Caribbean and pressure on Caracas has been ongoing since late 2025, but Saturday's strike marked a significant escalation in U.S. engagement with Venezuela's government.

Policy experts say the move could strain U.S. ties with key regional partners and complicate diplomatic efforts on other fronts.

Reuters contributed to this report.