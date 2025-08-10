WATCH TV LIVE

security guard | new york | shooting | nfl

Hundreds Honor Security Guard Killed in New York Office Tower Shooting

Sunday, 10 August 2025 03:55 PM EDT

Hundreds turned out to honor the life of Aland Etienne, the security guard who was killed last month at a Manhattan office tower by a gunman targeting the headquarters of the National Football League.

An immigrant from Haiti who came to the U.S. in 2017 with a dream for a new life, Etienne was remembered as a dedicated father and grandfather who was faithfully working at his security post when the gunman suddenly opened fire on July 28.

"My brother will be remembered as a hero. A humble, steady, kind New York hero," said Smith Etienne, Aland’s brother, in a statement. "Aland made the ultimate sacrifice, choosing bravery and selflessness over fear. In his final moments, he acted to protect others."

The memorial service was held Saturday in Brooklyn for Etienne, 46, the last of the four shooting victims to be laid to rest. A New York City police officer, an investment firm executive and a real estate firm worker were also killed. The gunman wounded a fifth person before taking his own life.

Like Etienne, slain NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, who was working a department-approved private security detail that day, was an immigrant. Islam was Bangladeshi-American.

Manny Pastreich, president of Etienne's union, 32BJ SEIU, said Etienne represents not only essential workers who are the backbone of New York City, but also immigrants who come to the U.S. to build a better life and contribute in both large and small ways.

"His legacy will serve as a reminder of the contributions of immigrants, and the sacrifices, they make every day," Pastreich said in a statement.

Security officers from buildings across New York held a vigil last week to honor Etienne.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


US
