Hegseth's Congress Visit First Since Iran War Began

War Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing questioning from lawmakers for the first time since President Donald Trump launched the war against Iran, which Democrats have contested as a costly conflict of choice waged without congressional approval.

Wednesday's hearing before the House Armed Services Committee is being held to discuss the administration's 2027 military budget proposal, which would boost defense spending to a historic $1.5 trillion. Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine are expected to stress the need for more drones, missile defense systems, and warships.

Democrats are likely to pivot to the ballooning costs of the Iran war, huge drawdown of critical U.S. munitions and bombing of a school that killed children. Some lawmakers also may question how prepared the military was to shoot down swarms of Iranian drones, some of which penetrated U.S. defenses and killed or injured American troops.

As for Republicans, they have said they will keep faith in Trump's wartime leadership, for now.

Meanwhile, talks on ending the war appear stalled. "Iran can't get their act together. They don't know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform alongside an AI-generated image of himself holding a weapon amid explosions with the caption "NO MORE MR. NICE GUY!"

Caine told the committee in his opening statement that he wants to emulate Gen. George C. Marshall, who served during World War II and later helped Europe recover from the conflict.

"His commitment to civilian control and military and nonpartisan military remains a constant standard in something I borrow from often," Caine said. "I strive daily to emulate his candor, delivering the facts to our leaders and telling them always what they need to hear, not always what they want to hear."

"The biggest challenge, the biggest adversary, we face at this point are the reckless, feckless, and defeatist words of congressional Democrats and some Republicans," Hegseth told lawmakers on the House Armed Services Committee.

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., the ranking Democrat, told Hegseth that he finds it "absurd" to claim that the Pentagon's strategy is built on realism when the war in Iran seems like "the exact opposite of realism."

Smith also said Hegseth needs to explain what the Trump administration's goals were for the conflict.

"We've seen the cost, and the cost is very, very high," he said.

Hegseth argued that the historically high Pentagon budget request will maintain "the world's most powerful and capable military as we grapple with a complex threat environment across multiple theaters."

Rep. Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, told Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that he finds it "absurd" to claim that the Pentagon's strategy is built on realism.

"We started a full scale war in the Middle East against Iran to try to reshape the Middle East," Smith said, adding that was the exact opposite of realism.

Smith said Hegseth needs to provide an explanation of what the Trump administration's goals are in the Middle East.

"Where is this going? What is the plan to achieve our objectives? We've seen the cost, and the cost is very, very high," he said.

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., the chair of the House Armed Services Committee, praised Trump's $1.5 trillion plan to fund the military in 2027, stating that it "accounts for the true cost of American deterrence."

"This will enable us to truly catch up in our modernization efforts by quickly fielding new munitions, aircraft, ships, land, space, and autonomous systems to replenish and expand our arsenal," Rogers said.

A House hearing with Hegseth has started with a packed hearing room and many other people crowded into the hallway outside.

"Let the public in," several people chanted outside as lawmakers found their seats. They also yelled at Hegseth as he passed them in the hallway.

The hearing is officially to discuss the Pentagon's proposed budget, but it will also be the first time that Hegseth publicly answers questions on the Iran war on Capitol Hill.

The war is now in a ceasefire, but a U.S. blockade has continued to increase pressure on Iran's already-battered economy, cutting into a key source of government revenue and hard currency by stopping or intercepting oil shipments.

The hearing Wednesday before the House Armed Services Committee will focus on the Trump administration's $1.5 trillion military budget for 2027.

Democrat lawmakers are likely to grill Hegseth on the Iran war's costs and huge drawdown of critical munitions.