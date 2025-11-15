NPR: Liberals Embrace Gun Ownership in Trump's America

In a curious twist, voters typically aligned with Democrats are increasingly purchasing firearms, citing fear of the Trump administration and rising civil unrest as reasons for their newfound appreciation of the Second Amendment, NPR reported Saturday.

Several individuals, many requesting anonymity, said they fear the current administration has created a climate of hostility toward marginalized groups, prompting them to become gun buyers.

"What I'm talking about is protecting myself from a situation where there may be some kind of civil unrest," said a man identified only as Charles, who is Black.

Charles said that although he grew up in a home that forbade even toy guns, he now visits a gun range once a week in liberal Maryland. "I remember vividly, summertime, when my friends would have water gun fights and I couldn't participate," he said.

The former Brooklyn resident said that what once seemed unthinkable now feels plausible.

"He [President Donald Trump] could dispatch citizens or the government," Charles said. "I'm not saying that's what's going to happen. What I'm saying is none of this is out of the question any longer."

The traditional image of American gun ownership as white, rural, and Republican is shifting, according to gun clubs, trainers, Second Amendment advocates, and researchers.

Growing concern among liberals, people of color, and LGBTQ individuals over safety and political unrest has led to a significant rise in gun ownership, especially since Trump's 2024 reelection.

The Liberal Gun Club, active in more than 30 states, has seen its membership grow from 2,700 to 4,500, with training requests increasing fivefold. Interviews with more than 30 individuals reflect a broader demographic shift in who is choosing to arm themselves.

"The concern is about the supporters of the right-wing who feel that they have been given permission to run roughshod, if not commit outright violence, against people they don't like," said David Phillips of the Liberal Gun Club's training team.

Thomas Boyer, a spokesperson for the San Francisco chapter of the Pink Pistols, whose motto is "Armed gays don't get bashed," said he has been stunned by the massive increase in gun purchases and training classes in the deeply progressive city.

"I've never seen a surge like this before," Boyer said.

When reached for comment by the outlet, the White House slammed the conclusions, noting the assassination of Turning Point CEO Charlie Kirk in October.

Spokeswoman Abigail Jackson responded that such reporting is why NPR no longer receives federal funding, adding, "That's something we can all celebrate."