NRA Sues Calif. Over Glock Handgun Ban

The National Rifle Association filed a lawsuit this week against California after the Golden State effectively banned the wildly popular Glock handgun by introducing a precisely worded bill.

The NRA's Institute for Legislative Action said AB 1127 is "an attempt to further villainize certain categories of firearms and advance California's gun ban agenda."

"Though not mentioned by name, the clear target of this legislation is a complete ban on Glock platform firearms in California," the NRA added.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed a bill into law on Monday that bans the sale of new Glocks in California.

Critics say the redesigned Glock can be readily modified with a small, Lego-sized plastic device called a "Glock Switch," printable on a 3D printer, that effectively converts the pistol into a fully automatic weapon.

The law, to take effect on July 1, 2026, says that licensed firearms dealers "shall not sell, offer for sale, exchange, give, transfer, or deliver any semiautomatic machinegun-convertible pistol."

Jesse Gabriel, a member of the Southern California Assembly introduced the bill.

He said the goal of the legislation is to force Glock to make changes to its design.

"They have known about this design flaw for a long time," Gabriel told CBS News California, referring to Glock. "They could help save lives."

Glock "switches" are already illegal, but Democrat lawmakers in California took the restriction further, passing a party-line bill that bans the sale of any new firearm with a Glock-style design.

The law does not prohibit owning existing Glocks or reselling used ones within the state.

NRA Executive Director John Commerford released a statement saying, "Our message to Governor Newsom is simple: we will see you in court."

"Gavin Newsom and his gang of progressive politicians in California," he said, "are continuing their crusade against constitutional rights.

"Once again, they are attempting to violate landmark Supreme Court decisions and disarm law-abiding citizens by banning some of the most commonly owned handguns in America."

"This flagrant violation of rights cannot, and will not, go unchecked."

The Glock has been consistently one of the most popular handguns in the U.S. Former Vice President Kamala Harris revealed in an October 2024 interview that she owns one. "I've had it for quite some time," she told CBS News.