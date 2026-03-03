Diddy's Prison Sentence Shortened Slightly

Sean "Diddy'" Combs' prison release date has been moved up slightly as he continues to appeal his four-year sentence following his conviction last year on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the rapper is scheduled to be released April 25, 2028, rather than June 4 that year, the New York Post's Page Six reported.

The change comes after Combs was accepted in November into a drug abuse rehabilitation program in prison.

A spokesman said at the time that Combs has "taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start. He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change."

A lawyer and representative for Combs did not respond to Page Six's request for comment.

Also in November, Combs, who is serving time at the Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey, had his sentence extended from May 8, 2028, to a month later after he violated multiple rules at the prison.

TMZ reported that was the result of Combs consuming homemade alcohol. Also, CBS News reported he participated in a three-way phone call, which is prohibited at the prison.

Combs said he did not know three-way calls were against the rules, and his representative defended the call as protected under attorney-client privilege.

Combs filed an appeal of his four-year sentence in December, when his attorneys demanded he be released immediately and that his conviction be reversed or his sentence be reduced.

In court papers, Combs claimed that prosecutors did not prove their case against him, and his attorney claimed that the judge in the case violated his constitutional rights by imposing a harsh sentence against him.

Combs has been in custody since his arrest in September 2024, when he was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He was found guilty after a two-month trial on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution while being acquitted of the other charges against him.