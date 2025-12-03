Netflix Hits Back at Diddy's Criticism of Documentary

Netflix dismissed accusations from Sean "Diddy" Combs that its new documentary series about him uses unlawfully obtained footage or was created in retaliation.

The four-part series, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," directed by Alexandria Stapleton and executive-produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, premiered Tuesday.

Combs, who is serving a four-year federal sentence on prostitution-related charges, has described the series as a "shameful hit piece" and says it includes footage originally shot for a separate documentary he has been making about his own life.

His lawyers contend that the material was never authorized for use by Netflix and was obtained through improper means.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, Netflix rejected those allegations.

"The claims being made about 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' are false," a spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline, adding that "the project has no ties to any past conversations between Sean Combs and Netflix. The footage of Combs leading up to his indictment and arrest was legally obtained."

"This is not a hit piece or an act of retribution. Curtis Jackson is an executive producer but does not have creative control. No one was paid to participate," the spokesperson said.

Combs' legal team has argued that Jackson paid people to speak critically of Combs, arguing that the rapper became involved in the project only after Netflix was unable to secure Combs' participation, the Independent reported.

Representatives for Combs told Deadline that his team "after watching the series and now knowing what is in it … is reviewing its legal options and will decide shortly how best to respond."

A teaser published Monday contains footage shot in September 2024 during a period when federal investigators had intensified their investigation.

In one clip, Combs says, "We need to find someone who will work with us who has worked in the dirtiest of dirty businesses. We are losing."

Combs' team said the clip comes from material he has been filming for decades for his own documentary project, which he began at 19.

Combs' spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, told CNN that the segment used by Netflix was filmed six days before Combs' arrest.

"Sean was making his own documentary since he was 19 years old. This footage was commissioned as part of it," Engelmayer said.

Stapleton addressed questions about the footage in a statement posted to Netflix's Tudum website, insisting that her team complied with all legal requirements.

She said the material was "obtained legally" and noted the steps taken to avoid exposing those involved in gathering it.

"We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker's identity confidential," she said.

Stapleton also said Combs had been repeatedly asked to participate.

"We also reached out to Sean Combs' legal team for an interview and comment multiple times, but did not hear back."

Hours before the series launched, Combs' attorneys sent Netflix a cease-and-desist letter demanding that the release be halted. Netflix proceeded with the scheduled debut.