Tags: sean diddy combs | prison | release | delay

Diddy's Prison Release Delayed Due to Reported Violations

By    |   Thursday, 13 November 2025 11:10 AM EST

Sean "Diddy" Combs' expected release from federal prison has been delayed by nearly a month, with records now showing a new release date of June 4, 2028. 

The change moves the music producer’s discharge from Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey, previously listed as May 8, Page Six reported.

The Bureau of Federal Prisons did not specify the reason for the adjustment, and as of Thursday morning, representatives for Combs had not issued a comment.

The update comes shortly after reports that the 55-year-old rapper faced disciplinary issues while in custody.

Last week, TMZ reported that Combs had been disciplined by prison staff for allegedly possessing "homemade alcohol" composed of fermented sugar, Fanta soda, and apples. 

His family publicly rejected that account, calling it false.

"The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false. His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family," relatives said in a statement on X.

A representative for Combs told Page Six earlier that the artist was "in his first week at FCI Fort Dix [after being transferred from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center] and ... focused on adjusting, working on himself and doing better each day."

The spokesperson added, "As with any high-profile individual in a new environment, there will be many rumors and exaggerated stories throughout his time there — most of them untrue.

"We ask that people give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth."

According to CBS News, Combs was cited for a separate violation involving a banned three-way phone call.

The incident reportedly took place on Nov. 3, four days before his transfer to the New Jersey facility. 

Combs allegedly said he was unaware that such calls were banned because he had not yet received the prison's admission and orientation handbook. 

His representative maintained that the "procedural call" was "protected under attorney-client privilege" and therefore not improper.

Combs has remained behind bars since his September 2024 arrest on charges that included racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

His trial began in May 2025, and a jury convicted him two months later on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and trafficking charges.

In October, a federal judge sentenced Combs to four years and two months in prison. The court also ordered him to pay a $500,000 fine and complete programs for mental health and substance abuse treatment.

Fort Dix FCI, a low-security facility in Burlington County, houses more than 2,500 inmates. 

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
