Trump to Address 35,000 at National Mall During Christian Concert/Rally

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to give a video address to the more than 35,000 attendees of Christian musician and activist Sean Feucht's "Let Us Worship" concert and rally at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., this weekend.

A crowd of more than 35,000 is expected to attend the two-day event which is part of Feucht's "Let Us Worship" tour.

"What an honor to meet with President Trump and have him address our 'Let Us Worship' D.C. gathering via video on Sept. 11 at the National Mall," Feucht posted on Instagram Friday. "His speech and call to prayer is one you do not want to miss! He was so gracious in championing this movement and prayer and worship in America!"

Trump was scheduled to speak on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington D.C., that killed almost 3,000 people, and launched the War on Terror.

"I didn't want this day. When I asked the National Park Service for a permit just like we did last year, I wanted a date in October," Feucht told CBN News on Saturday. "They came back to me and said, 'Actually we can't give you a date in October, the only dates we have available are Sept. 11 and 12.' And I knew in that moment this was a total God setup."

His event at the mall last October drew 35,000 and addressed the abortion issue with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

The evangelist/musician told CBN he started the tour more than a year ago and has faced pushback from people.

"Anytime you're going after something of the Kingdom, you're going to get resistance. I've just begun to realize that resistance almost proves that what you're doing is something in the heart of God," he said. "Nobody in revival history or in the Bible that tried to do anything great for God didn't experience some form of tense resistance. We have to keep going until we see every promise of God fulfilled over our nation and the nations of this season."

Trump's address comes following a day-long summit of conservative political and religious leaders Friday at Trump's International Hotel in Washington, and a week after he formed a religious advisory board led by Florida Pastor Paula White, according to the Religious News Service.

An email of that group's members to the faith community accused the administration of President Joe Biden of pushing an "anti-faith agenda."

"We accomplished so much together at the White House during the Trump administration. We are seeing all our hard work being unraveled by the new administration and their anti-faith agenda," the email said. "We will protect our religious freedoms here and abroad, in order to worship and live according to our faith."