Hawaii Asks FAA for Exemption From Flight Cuts

Hawaii's Transportation Department has asked the Federal Aviation Administration for an exemption from mandated flight cuts due to the state's "unique reliance on air travel."

"Hawaii is uniquely vulnerable as the nation's most isolated population center, with no viable alternative to air travel for commerce, health care, or national security needs," Transportation Director Edwin Sniffen wrote in a Thursday letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

"Imposing these restrictions would inflict immediate and severe harm," he wrote, citing access to medical services, the disruption of cargo movement and food security, national defense and military family wellness, economic hardship, the state's commitment to fund critical workers.

He expressed gratitude to dedicated FAA and Transportation Security Administration workers "who continue to show up for work without pay, safeguarding our airports, economy, residents, visitors, and military operations."

"Granting this targeted waiver — conditioned on Hawaii's direct funding of these essential personnel — would maintain full flight schedules, protect public safety, and prevent unnecessary damage to a state that contributes disproportionately to America's strategic interests," Sniffen wrote.

"We respectfully ask for your immediate approval of this waiver."

The FAA said Wednesday that it would reduce air traffic by 10% across 40 "high-volume" markets beginning Friday morning to maintain travel safety as air traffic controllers exhibit signs of strain during the ongoing government shutdown.

The cutback stands to impact thousands of flights nationwide because the FAA directs more than 44,000 flights daily, including commercial passenger flights, cargo planes, and private aircraft.

The agency said the restrictions would remain in place as long as necessary.

Air traffic controllers have been working without pay since the shutdown began Oct. 1, and most have been on duty six days a week while putting in mandatory overtime.

With some calling out of work due to frustration, taking second jobs, or not having money for child care or gas, staffing shortages during some shifts have led to flight delays at several U.S. airports.

Newsmax wires contributed to this report.