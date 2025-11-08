Dennis Tajer to Newsmax: Keep Shutdown Fight 'Out of My Cockpit'

Flight reductions prompted by the shutdown could significantly strain the nation's air travel system ahead of the busy holiday season, Capt. Dennis Tajer, an American Airlines pilot and spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association, told Newsmax Saturday.

Tajer said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford are acting to "protect the safety margin" after data revealed rising fatigue among air traffic controllers amid ongoing staffing shortages.

"The FAA took a definitive maneuver to ensure safety," Tajer said during an appearance on Newsmax's "America Right Now," adding that air traffic controllers have been overworked as flight volumes remain high.

"Their sole goal is to keep people safe, and that's our oath to passengers as well."

The FAA's plan will scale back flights by up to 10% by the end of next week.

"It's going to increase to 6% on Tuesday, 8% on Thursday, and 10% on Friday," Tajer said.

"That's a significant number of aircraft."

According to Tajer, even small reductions could ripple through the network, leading to delays and cancellations that will "damage the system preparing for the holiday travel season."

Airlines are already relying on reserve pilots, he said.

"We're nibbling at the Thanksgiving turkey early."

Tajer said pilots remain committed to safety despite the strain.

"We've got one mission out there, and that's to keep you safe," he said.

"We plan for Mother Nature. We don't plan for government nature like this."

The Allied Pilots Association and several major airlines have endorsed a "clean continuing resolution" to reopen the government, calling it the fastest way to stabilize operations and avoid further disruptions.

"This shutdown has nothing to do with the airline business," Tajer said.

"Keep this fight off our airplanes and out of my cockpit so we can do what we do best: Keep people safe."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com