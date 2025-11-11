Sean Duffy: Anticipating 'Big Lump Sum' for Air Traffic Controllers

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy met with reporters on Tuesday at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee and said he expects air traffic controllers will get a "big lump sum" once government funding resumes.

Duffy talked about the impact of the federal government shutdown forced by balking Democrats in the Senate who refused to support the continuing resolution approved in the House.

Enough broke ranks to approve the measure 41 days into the shutdown.

Duffy said even with quick final approval of funding to reopen the government, there could still be lingering flight delays while expressing optimism.

"If we have the controllers showing up … I think we're going to be back to regular flight schedules."

"Again, I can't control the weather, you know that. I can't control if there's issues on aircraft, that's mechanical."

"But with regard to controlling the airspace, we'll be up and running."

He said air traffic controllers will be getting a large chunk of money quickly after the government reopens.

"Our controllers could be paid within 48 hours of the government opening."

"I think it's a 70% payment. But they'll get a big lump sum of what they're due, which is helpful," added Duffy.

"They don't have to wait another two weeks to be paid."

Duffy also said a lot of controllers have had to navigate tough financial circumstances amid the shutdown.

"Also on this day is the day that the controllers don't get their second paycheck. And as I talked to controllers, it was interesting."

He said some controllers had set aside funds to rely on.

"They were telling me, you know, 'A lot of us can maybe navigate one pay period.' It's not pleasant, but they have a little pot of money for a rainy day fund," Duffy said, "but a lot of the new controllers didn't."

He elaborated that the hoped-for end of the shutdown came at a critical time for many controllers.

"They said virtually all of them can't navigate missing two pay periods, which is a whole month of pay they've missed. So that's a problem," he said.

"And that's why this reopening of the government is so critical to happen right now."

Duffy said airlines have been cooperative with the reduced flight schedules caused by the shutdown.

He said passengers who have not received a refund for a canceled flight should contact the Department of Transportation to ensure a refund is issued.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., issued a call for all representatives to return to Washington to prepare for a vote on the new appropriations resolution as soon as possible.