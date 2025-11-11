WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: shutdown | federal workers | hakeem jeffries

Jeffries: House Dems Will Reject Bill Ignoring ACA Subsidies

By    |   Tuesday, 11 November 2025 01:16 PM EST

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Tuesday that Democrats will "strongly oppose any legislation that does not decisively address the Republican health care crisis."

Speaking to CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room," Jeffries said he expects the House to vote on the bill that passed the Senate Monday evening after eight Democrats joined the Republican majority.

The Senate approved the GOP-led funding bill by a 60 to 40 vote to end the shutdown and keep most federal agencies open until Jan. 30. However, the package does not include an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies, a key Democratic demand.

"We want to reopen the government. We'll continue to stand by our hardworking federal employees and civil servants," Jeffries said. "But we have a responsibility to ensure the Affordable Care Act tax credits are extended so that tens of millions of Americans don't face dramatically increased health care costs that prevent them from seeing a doctor when they need one."

The shutdown has begun to impact broad sectors of the economy, extending well beyond furloughed federal employees. Nearly 1,200 flights were canceled Tuesday, marking the fifth consecutive day with more than 1,000 cancellations following government-mandated reductions for safety reasons.

Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered airlines to reduce daily flights by 4% at 40 major airports, citing air traffic control staffing shortages. The cuts increased to 6% on Tuesday, will reach 8% on Thursday, and are set to hit 10% on November 14.

Nearly 600,000 federal workers have been furloughed without pay since Oct. 1, with thousands more continuing to work without compensation. The shutdown has now stretched to 41 days, surpassing the previous record of 35 set during the first Trump administration in 2018–19.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Tuesday that Democrats will "strongly oppose any legislation that does not decisively address the Republican health care crisis.
shutdown, federal workers, hakeem jeffries
286
2025-16-11
Tuesday, 11 November 2025 01:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved