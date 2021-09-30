Supreme Court to Hear 'Christian Flag' Case

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case involving the city of Boston’s refusal to fly a Christian organization’s flag in front of City Hall, Politico is reporting.

According to the outlet, the justices will review a lower court ruling that found the city did not violate the Constitution when it rejected the request to fly the flag of the Christian group, "Camp Constitution."

The Boston Herald reported that the city puts up various flags on its third pole in City Hall Plaza. The city already flies the American flag with the POW/MIA flag under it on the first pole. The Massachusetts state flag is on the second pole.

Flags like the rainbow LGBTQ pennant and those representing other counties are sometimes found on the third pole, which often flies the city of Boston’s flag.

The case going before the Supreme Court centers on the Christian group’s desire to fly a white flag with a red cross over a blue square in the upper left corner.

City officials turned down the request saying it would appear to convey an endorsement of a particular religion.

"The city has never before displayed such a flag and, as such, this pioneering elevation of an 'important symbol' of the Christian heritage would come without the secular context or importance that the passage of time may have afforded other displays," Judge Bruce Selya wrote in the opinion of the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals.

"The raising of the Christian flag thus would threaten to communicate and endorse a purely religious message on behalf of the city. Where that endorsement is as widely visible and accessible as it is here, and where the city could run the risk of repeatedly coordinating the use of government property with hierarchs of all religions, the city's establishment concerns are legitimate."

The religious-freedom advocacy organization, Liberty Counsel, is representing Camp Constitution.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the case in early 2022 and issue a ruling by early July, Politico noted.