Tags: scottie scheffler | masters | augusta | golf

Scheffler Wins Second Masters in 3 Years

Sunday, 14 April 2024 07:31 PM EDT

Unflappable American Scottie Scheffler claimed a second Masters title in three years on Sunday, the world No. 1 holding steady while his biggest challengers self-destructed making their way through infamous Amen Corner.

Scheffler, the Green Jacket winner in 2022, began the day with a one-stroke lead over twice major winner Collin Morikawa and posted a final round of four-under 68 to finish 11-under for the week, four clear of Swedish young gun Ludvig Aberg.

Aberg closed with a 69 to take solo second spot and cap off what was a sensational majors debut.

After tumbling down the leaderboard with double-bogeys at nine and 11, American Morikawa recovered with birdies at 13 and 15 to help secure a share of third place with compatriot Max Homa and Britain's Tommy Fleetwood at four-under. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


