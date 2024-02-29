×
Ryan Gosling to Perform 'I'm Just Ken' at the Oscars

By    |   Thursday, 29 February 2024 01:08 PM EST

Ryan Gosling is set to perform "I'm Just Ken" live at the Oscars, finally putting an end to months of speculation. 

According to sources cited by Variety, the actor is scheduled to perform the Academy Award-nominated song from "Barbie" during the 96th annual ceremony March 10. The Academy declined to comment on the matter.

Since both Gosling and the song received nominations in January, the big question has been whether he would agree to showcase his singing skills on the Oscars stage.

In February, during an interview with Variety, Gosling, who is up for an acting Oscar for his work as Ken in the film, insisted the Academy had not yet asked him to perform.

"It might be too much of a risk to have me do it," he said. "I don't know how that would work, but I'm open to it."

Speaking with Variety at the Grammys, Mark Ronson, who co-wrote the song with Andrew Wyatt, shared it had been his dream for Gosling to perform at the Academy Awards.

When asked if they would consider another singer if Gosling did not want to perform "I'm Just Ken" live at the Oscars, Ronson said, "No. I think if Ryan doesn't do it, then we're not doing it."

Earlier this year, the spotlight fell on "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig after the Academy did not nominate her for the Best Directing award for the 2024 awards ceremony. But Gerwig appeared unphased as she spoke to Time recently. 

"A friend's mom said to me, 'I can't believe you didn't get nominated,'" she told the outlet.

Gerwig however, remains focused on the positives, which includes a nomination for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for her and husband Noah Baumbach.

"I said, 'But I did. I got an Oscar nomination,'" Gerwig recalled telling her acquaintance. "She was like, 'Oh, that's wonderful for you!' I was like, 'I know!'"

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
2024-08-29
Thursday, 29 February 2024 01:08 PM
