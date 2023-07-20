Matt Gaetz's Wife Calls for 'Barbie' Boycott

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's wife is calling for a boycott of the "Barbie" movie.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Ginger Gaetz shared her views on the highly anticipated film, saying that it "neglects to address any notion of faith or family."

Matt and Ginger Gaetz attended the film's premiere at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Monday evening and were dressed accordingly, with the Republican congressman wearing a pink blazer and his wife donning a pink dress. However, Ginger Gaetz's review of the film was less enthusiastic that their attire.

"Thinking about watching the Barbie movie? I'd recommend sticking to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theater," she tweeted.

"Here's why: The Barbie I grew up with was a representation of limitless possibilities, embracing diverse careers and feminine empowerment.

"The 2023 Barbie movie, unfortunately, neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can't collaborate positively (yuck)."

Ginger Gaetz then launched into a list of the pros and cons of the movie, noting that although Margot Robbie delivered a solid performance in the titular role, and that the film featured "stunning" costume design and an "amazing" soundtrack, it also provided an "unfortunate portrayal of big dreams causing anxiety instead of inspiration."

"I really wanted to enjoy it, but ended up feeling let down," Ginger Gaetz added.

The film has received mixed reviews ahead of its release. While some have praised the script that moves away from Barbie as a figure based on her looks, others have slammed it as promoting a "woke" and "feminist" agenda. Among critics is Charlie Kirk, president of the conservative group Turning Point USA, who previously called the film "trans propaganda that is in this hyper-feminine, ultra pink propaganda thing, but it's really been taken over by the trans mafia," according to Newsweek.