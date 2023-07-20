×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: matt gaetz | wife | ginger geatz | barbie | movie | boycott | trans propaganda

Matt Gaetz's Wife Calls for 'Barbie' Boycott

By    |   Thursday, 20 July 2023 11:02 AM EDT

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's wife is calling for a boycott of the "Barbie" movie.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Ginger Gaetz shared her views on the highly anticipated film, saying that it "neglects to address any notion of faith or family."

Matt and Ginger Gaetz attended the film's premiere at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., on Monday evening and were dressed accordingly, with the Republican congressman wearing a pink blazer and his wife donning a pink dress. However, Ginger Gaetz's review of the film was less enthusiastic that their attire.

"Thinking about watching the Barbie movie? I'd recommend sticking to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theater," she tweeted.

"Here's why: The Barbie I grew up with was a representation of limitless possibilities, embracing diverse careers and feminine empowerment.

"The 2023 Barbie movie, unfortunately, neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can't collaborate positively (yuck)."

Ginger Gaetz then launched into a list of the pros and cons of the movie, noting that although Margot Robbie delivered a solid performance in the titular role, and that the film featured "stunning" costume design and an "amazing" soundtrack, it also provided an "unfortunate portrayal of big dreams causing anxiety instead of inspiration."

"I really wanted to enjoy it, but ended up feeling let down," Ginger Gaetz added.

The film has received mixed reviews ahead of its release. While some have praised the script that moves away from Barbie as a figure based on her looks, others have slammed it as promoting a "woke" and "feminist" agenda. Among critics is Charlie Kirk, president of the conservative group Turning Point USA, who previously called the film "trans propaganda that is in this hyper-feminine, ultra pink propaganda thing, but it's really been taken over by the trans mafia," according to Newsweek.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's wife is calling for a boycott of the "Barbie" movie.
matt gaetz, wife, ginger geatz, barbie, movie, boycott, trans propaganda
309
2023-02-20
Thursday, 20 July 2023 11:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved