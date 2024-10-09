DeSantis Targets Pet Abandonment as Hurricane Milton Nears

As Hurricane Milton barrels toward Florida's west coast, Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to hold accountable those who leave pets tied up and vulnerable in the face of the storm's fury.

DeSantis, a Republican, pledged Wednesday to punish residents who leave pets tied up as the storm approaches the state. The governor's warning follows a Florida Highway Patrol rescue of a dog left tethered to a pole on a major highway.

"It is cruel for anyone to leave a dog tied to a post in the middle of an oncoming storm. FL will hold anyone who mistreats pets accountable," DeSantis posted on X in response to a video from Florida Highway Patrol's Troop C. The patrol unit, based in Tampa, shared footage of the dog's rescue from the side of Interstate 75.

DeSantis praised the troopers, replying, "Thank you, @FHPTampa."