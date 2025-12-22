Bondi Faces Contempt Threat Over Epstein Files

Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said Monday they are prepared to escalate their bipartisan campaign to force the Justice Department to fully release records tied to Jeffrey Epstein, raising the prospect of Congress invoking its inherent contempt powers against Attorney General Pam Bondi over what they describe as unlawful delays.

Khanna laid out a penalty framework he said lawmakers are discussing if the department does not publish the remaining material required under the recently enacted Epstein Files Transparency Act.

"The idea would be that she'd get a 30-day grace period — by the way, she's already in violation of the law — to get the documents out," Khanna said. "It would be a fine of up to $5,000 each day she doesn't get these documents out."

Khanna and Massie were lead sponsors of the measure, which President Donald Trump signed Nov. 19.

The law directs the Justice Department to release unclassified documents and records in its possession relating to Epstein while letting the department withhold limited categories of information, including victims' personal information and material that could jeopardize an active federal investigation.

The confrontation intensified after the Justice Department began posting a first tranche of Epstein-related records around the law's deadline, with lawmakers and outside critics faulting the release as incomplete and overly redacted.

Khanna and Massie have argued that the initial rollout failed to satisfy the law's mandate and the public's expectations, citing redactions and what they say are missing documents.

Massie has accused the department of disregarding the intent of the statute. Khanna, for his part, said the objective is transparency and accountability, not personal retribution.

"My goal is not to destroy Pam Bondi. I didn't know who Pam Bondi was," Khanna said.

"But these documents need to come out. Lives were traumatized.

"They want these documents out and whatever we can do to get them out."

Inherent contempt is a rarely discussed congressional power that allows either chamber to direct the arrest or detention of an individual who defies Congress, and it has historically been used to coerce compliance through confinement or fines.

While modern Congresses typically rely on referrals to the Justice Department or civil lawsuits to enforce subpoenas, Khanna said there is bipartisan support for considering stronger steps if the department does not meet what he views as the law's requirements.

The Justice Department has defended its handling of the Epstein files.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has said the department is complying with the statute and that some redactions and temporary removals were needed to address concerns raised by victims' rights groups and to follow court orders.

In recent days, the department has also restored at least one item to its public database after review, underscoring the pace and fluidity of the ongoing release process.

Massie said Sunday that discussions are underway to use congressional contempt powers in the dispute.