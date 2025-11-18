Lawmakers: Legislation Will Reveal Truth About Epstein Files

Reps. Ro Khanna, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Thomas Massie, speaking outside the Capitol Tuesday morning before voting was expected to proceed on the Epstein Files Transparency Act in the House, promised that the truth about sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associates would be revealed at last.

"This is one of the most horrific and disgusting corruption scandals in our country's history," Khanna, D-Calif., said, before introducing several survivors who called on members of Congress and President Donald Trump to forgo politics and sign the legislation to release the files.

"You had Jeffrey Epstein, who literally set up an island of rape, a rape island, and you had rich and powerful men, some of the richest people in the world, who thought that they could hang out with bankers, buy off politicians, and abuse and rape America's girls with no consequence," said Khanna during the press conference, shown live on Newsmax.

"The truth is finally going to come out, and when it comes out, this country is really going to have a moral reckoning," he added.

Trump has endorsed the legislation, leading to Republicans saying they are united behind the measure.

Khanna, though, said that he wanted to thank Massie, R-Ky., and Greene, R-Ga., for their work on the discharge petition to bring the bill to a vote.

Massie, said Khanna, led the discharge petition, which received 218 signatures, and Greene "stood with the survivors."

Khanna said he expects an "overwhelming vote" from the House and warned that he doesn't want the "D.C. swamp playing any games."

"They need to pass this in the Senate and they should not amend it," he said. "No amendments, no adding loopholes. Justice is long overdue."

Massie, meanwhile, said Epstein's survivors have been "defamed for stepping forward, but we're going to get justice for them."

"I don't think it's any coincidence that this fight is being started and it's being won in the House of Representatives," he said. "I have people, other survivors of other sex crimes, who come to me and say, 'Thank you, you give me hope.'"

Still, said Massie, "We fought the president, the attorney general, the FBI director, the speaker of the House, and the vice president to get this win," even if they are now siding with the legislation.

"Let's give them some credit as well," he said. "They are finally on the side of justice. And as Ro said, don't muck it up in the Senate. Don't get too cute ... if you do anything that prevents any disclosure, you are not for the people and you are not part of this effort."

He also credited GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace for signing the discharge petition.

"They were pressured in ways that you cannot even imagine, and they stood strong," he said.

"They didn't take us seriously over at the executive branch or in the Senate, because they always thought they could flip one of these women," Massie added. "They could convince them or cajole them or intimidate them into taking their names off of this petition, but they did not succeed."

Greene, meanwhile, said the survivors are "courageous and they are daughters of God."

"They are not victims," she said. "These women have fought the most horrific fight that no woman should have to fight, and they did it by banding together and never giving up."

The "real test," though, is whether the Epstein files will be released, even with a unanimous vote in the House to do so.

"The real test — will the Department of Justice release the files, or will it all remain tied up in investigations?" she said.

The survivors, Greene added, privately hold a list of names but "hold it because of their fear in their hearts of what would happen to them if they release it on their own."