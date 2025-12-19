DOJ Begins Releasing Its Trove of Epstein Files

The Department on Justice on Friday unveiled a trove of records related to the late Jeffrey Epstein, the first documents to be released under a new law signed by President Donald Trump last month.

The DOJ posted the files on its website. Earlier in the day, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the documents would include "several hundred thousand" records, and that more would be released in the coming weeks.

Blanche’s timeline would not comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which required the DOJ to release all files in its possession by Dec. 19, with narrow exceptions for personal information of survivors and other categories of information.

The law compelled the public release of records from the criminal investigations into Epstein and his convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as flight logs, travel records and internal communications about Epstein's case and his 2019 suicide while in federal custody.

The DOJ said on the Epstein files webpage that "reasonable efforts" were made to shield survivors' personal information. The webpage has a privacy notice at the top that warns: "In view of the Congressional deadline, all reasonable efforts have been made to review and redact personal information pertaining to victims, other private individuals, and protect sensitive materials from disclosure. That said, because of the volume of information involved, this website may nevertheless contain information that inadvertently includes non-public personally identifiable information or other sensitive content, to include matters of a sexual nature."

The DOJ also warned the public that some contents in the "Epstein Library" include descriptions of sexual assault. "As such, please be advised that certain portions of this library may not be appropriate for all readers."

In addition to documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the full library includes court records, records made public pursuant to public records laws and material released by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

The release of the files is broken up into four data sets. They can be found here: court records, DOJ Disclosures, Freedom of Information Act records, and House Oversight Committee disclosures.