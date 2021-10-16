Ric Flair, Tom Glavine, Doug Flutie to Help Herschel Walker Fundraise

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie, and Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Glavine have been announced as hosts for former President Donald Trump's fundraiser to get ex-NFL running back star Herschel Walker elected as the Republican senator of Georgia.

"I've known Herschel for a long time, he's a great friend and a great guy," Glavine said according to The Hill. "I'm simply supporting a great friend."

The invitation comes in light of Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., fundraising numbers doing better than Walker's. New reports have come out that Walker has raised $3.7 million since the start of his race was announced weeks ago. However, Warnock's campaign reported Friday the incumbent had raised $9.5 million as of the third quarter.