Herschel Walker Nets $3.7M in Contributions Since Announcing Senate Bid

Former NFL star and Heisman Trophy-winner Herschel Walker, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., has pulled in $3.7 million in campaign contributions, or an average of $100,000 a day, since officially launching his 2022 campaign bid in late August.

"National Democrats have already said they plan to spend $100 million on this race, and these strong numbers show that we are ready to go head to head with anybody," Walker said in a press release, reports Fox News.

The former University of Georgia running back, who served as a major supporter of former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, said his team is "overwhelmed by the support" from the approximately 50,000 Americans who have donated to his campaign, which is being endorsed by Trump.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month in an interview with Politico that he had a "good conversation" with Walker and believes there is "every indication that he is going to be a good candidate."

Meanwhile, as of August, Warnock had already raised $10.5 million for his reelection bid. The senator defeated Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., in a runoff election last January.

Loeffler had served in the Senate for about a year after GOP Gov. Brian Kemp appointed her for the seat vacated by the resignation of Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., in December 2019, according to Ballotpedia. Warnock is to complete the term Isakson had won in 2016, with his first term in office ending in January 2023.

However, Loeffler has not ruled out a potential comeback campaign, but former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., who lost to Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff in the state’s other runoff election, said earlier this year he's not running again in 2022.

The polls are already showing Walker with a wide lead among Republicans. A Trafalgar Group poll showed him with support from 75.7% of support from Georgia Republican voters.

