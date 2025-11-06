RFK Jr. Says Position on Tylenol Has Not Changed

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday said his position on Tylenol use for pregnant women has not changed.

President Donald Trump on Thursday asked Kennedy whether his views had changed to which Kennedy responded: "No."

"There are false reports out about Tylenol, Bobby changing his view. I don't think he's changing his view," Trump said during an Oval Office press conference.

"I'm not going to change until the science changes, and the science does not look like it's changing. It's getting stronger and stronger every day," Kennedy said.

"What we recommend is that mothers, pregnant mothers, talk to their physicians. The mothers of small kids talk to their physicians, and we've advised the physicians to reduce the thresholds and to reduce the amount of Tylenol that they give to children as much as possible, and only use it when it's absolutely critical," he added.

Trump in September promoted ties between Tylenol, vaccines, and autism as his administration announced a wide-ranging effort to study the causes of the complex brain disorder.

"Don't take Tylenol," Trump instructed pregnant women around a dozen times during the White House news conference, also urging mothers not to give their infants the drug, known by the generic name acetaminophen in the U.S. or paracetamol in most other countries.

He also fueled claims that ingredients in vaccines or timing shots close together could contribute to rising rates of autism in the U.S., without providing any medical evidence.

New York University bioethicist Art Caplan said it was "the saddest display of a lack of evidence, rumors, recycling old myths, lousy advice, outright lies, and dangerous advice I have ever witnessed by anyone in authority."

Kennedy announced during the news conference that at Trump's urging, he was launching a new all-agency effort to uncover all the factors that could be contributing to autism, a question scientists have been researching for decades.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.